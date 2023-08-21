JIS News
PHOTOS: Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Back-To-School Fair

Science
August 21, 2023
Principal Director, Telecommunications in the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Kaydian Smith Newton (right), presents young Brian Wilson with a school bag during the Ministry’s back-to-school treat which catered to approximately 100 students aged six to 17. The event was held at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on Thursday (August 17). The children received back-to-school supplies, participated in art and craft activities as well as benefited from presentations on cybersecurity and drug abuse.
