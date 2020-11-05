PHOTOS: Minister Chang Bids Farewell to High Commissioner Peters

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (fourth left), partcipates in a ceremony for the handover of tablets to students of the Drews Avenue Primary and Infant School in St. Andrew on November 4. Displaying devices (from left) are Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams; Chairman, Drews Avenue Primary and Infant School, Naomi Francis; students at the institution, Shanaouyah Laird and Odaine Dixon; Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz; student, Anecia Stewart; and Chairman, e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, Christopher Reckord.

