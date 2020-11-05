Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Chang Bids Farewell to High Commissioner Peters

Foreign Affairs
November 5, 2020
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr, Horace Chang (left), in conversation with Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, when she visited the Minister to say farewell , on November 4 at the Ministry’s Oxford Road offices.

 

