PHOTOS: Minister Chang Bids Farewell to High Commissioner Peters

JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (fourth left), partcipates in a ceremony for the handover of tablets to students of the Drews Avenue Primary and Infant School in St. Andrew on November 4. Displaying devices (from left) are Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams; Chairman, Drews Avenue Primary and Infant School, Naomi Francis; students at the institution, Shanaouyah Laird and Odaine Dixon; Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz; student, Anecia Stewart; and Chairman, e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, Christopher Reckord.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Coronavirus
November 5, 2020
Agriculture
Education
November 5, 2020
Industry
November 5, 2020
JIS radio
November 4, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
November 4, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
November 4, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts