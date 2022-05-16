Advertisement
Indian President State Visit
JIS News
PHOTOS: Meets With President Kovind

Governor General
May 16, 2022
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (second right), greets President of the Republic of India, His Excellency the Hon. Ram Nath Kovind (left), as the President, along with First Lady Savita Kovind (second left), arrives at King’s House on Monday (May 16) for a courtesy call. Observing at right is wife of the Governor-General, the Most Hon. Lady Allen. President Kovind is in Jamaica for a four-day State visit.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (standing right), observes as President of the Republic of India, His Excellency the Hon. Ram Nath Kovind (seated), signs the guest book during his visit to King’s House in St. Andrew on Monday (May 16). President Kovind, who is on a four-day State visit to Jamaica, was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Savita Kovind and other members of their delegation. President Kovind’s visit coincides with Jamaica’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations and also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and India.
