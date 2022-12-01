PHOTOS: JTA Roll of Honour Award Ceremony

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Ascot High School student, Krishana Anderson, receives a new Google Chromebook laptop computer from President of the institution’s Parent-Staff Association (PSA), Morris Johnson. The presentation was made during the morning devotion exercise at the school, in St. Catherine, on Monday (November 28).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Education
December 1, 2022
Foreign Affairs
December 1, 2022
Finance & Public Service
December 1, 2022
National Security
December 1, 2022
JIS radio
December 1, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Jayda Francis
November 30, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
November 30, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
Get the facts