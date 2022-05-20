Advertisement
PHOTOS: Jamaica’s Ambassador To The US Pays Courtesy Call On Tennessee Congressman

May 20, 2022
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, receives a warm welcome from Republican Congressman, Dr. Mark Green, of the 7th District in Tennessee as she arrived to pay a courtesy call on him at his Rayburn House Office on Capitol Hill on Tuesday (May 17).
They held discussions on a wide range of topics, including increased investment between Jamaica and the State of Tennessee and Jamaica’s support for his “Western Hemisphere Nearshoring Act”, which seeks to shift manufacturing from China to Latin America and the Caribbean.
The Act seeks to incentivise producers to relocate to Latin America and the Caribbean and is designed to contain China’s influence while creating economic opportunity and addressing the root causes that drive migration to the US.
