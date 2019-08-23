JIS News
PHOTOS: G-G and Chevening

Governor General
August 23, 2019
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (3rd right), gives words of encouragement to I Believe Initiative (IBI) Ambassadors who have been awarded 2019 Chevening Scholarships. The scholarship recipients are Abrahim Simmonds (left); Najuequa Barnes (2nd left); Tishauna Mullings (2nd right) and Odayne Haughton (right). The awardees called on the Governor-General today (August 23) at King’s House.