PHOTOS: Donation Of COVID-19 Testing Supplies By Korean Embassy Coronavirus April 21, 2021 Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), display some of the COVID-19 testing supplies donated by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to support the Government's fight against the pandemic. The ceremony was held at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20. Also sharing the moment (from second left) are Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin and Director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr. Michelle Hamilton. PHOTOS: Donation Of COVID-19 Testing Supplies By Korean Embassy JIS News | Presented by: Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left); Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left); and Director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr. Michelle Hamilton (right), in discussion with Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin, during a ceremony to hand over COVID-19 testing supplies at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), greets Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin (left), during a ceremony to hand over COVID-19 testing supplies from the Embassy at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20. Also sharing the moment are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second left) and Director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr. Michelle Hamilton. COVID-19 Testing Supplies donated by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to support the Government's fight against the disease. They were handed over at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left); Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), and Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin, look on as Director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr. Michelle Hamilton, examine COVID-19 Testing Supplies handed over by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea during a ceremony at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20.