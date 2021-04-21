live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:30pm
PHOTOS: Donation Of COVID-19 Testing Supplies By Korean Embassy

Coronavirus
April 21, 2021
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left); Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left); and Director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr. Michelle Hamilton (right), in discussion with Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin, during a ceremony to hand over COVID-19 testing supplies at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), greets Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin (left), during a ceremony to hand over COVID-19 testing supplies from the Embassy at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20. Also sharing the moment are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second left) and Director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr. Michelle Hamilton.

 

COVID-19 Testing Supplies donated by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to support the Government’s fight against the disease. They were handed over at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left); Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), and Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin, look on as Director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr. Michelle Hamilton, examine COVID-19 Testing Supplies handed over by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea during a ceremony at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20.
