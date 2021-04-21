PHOTOS: Donation Of COVID-19 Testing Supplies By Korean Embassy

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), greets Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin (left), during a ceremony to hand over COVID-19 testing supplies from the Embassy at the National Public Health Laboratory, 21 Slipe Pen Road, Kingston, on April 20. Also sharing the moment are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second left) and Director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr. Michelle Hamilton.

