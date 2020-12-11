Advertisement
  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Chapelton Free Public Wi-Fi Launch

    Technology
    December 11, 2020
    State Minister, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Member of Parliament, North Central Clarendon, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan (right); Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz (centre), and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund, Daniel Dawes, use their phones to access the free Internet at the public Wi-Fi hotspot that was launched in Chapelton, Clarendon, on Thursday, December 10.
