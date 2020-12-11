PHOTOS: Chapelton Free Public Wi-Fi Launch

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, places a wreath at the shrine of the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Michael Manley, during a floral tribute held at National Heroes Park in downtown Kingston on Thursday (December 10) to commemorate the 96th anniversary of Mr. Manley’s birth. Mr. Manley was the fourth Prime Minister of Jamaica, serving from 1972 to 1980 and from 1989 to 1992. He was born on December 10, 1924 and died on March 6, 1997.

