PHOTOS: Chapelton Free Public Wi-Fi Launch

JIS News
home » JIS News » Technology
Photo of the day
Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, places a wreath at the shrine of the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Michael Manley, during a floral tribute held at National Heroes Park in downtown Kingston on Thursday (December 10) to commemorate the 96th anniversary of Mr. Manley’s birth. Mr. Manley was the fourth Prime Minister of Jamaica, serving from 1972 to 1980 and from 1989 to 1992. He was born on December 10, 1924 and died on March 6, 1997.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Technology
December 11, 2020
Fire Safety
December 11, 2020
Transport
December 11, 2020
Environment
December 11, 2020
JIS radio
December 7, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
December 7, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
December 7, 2020
Sports Spotlight | Presented by: Lorraine Mendez
Get the facts