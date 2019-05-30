PHOTO: Child Month Day of Prayer

The late former Prime Minister, Most Hon. Edward Seaga (centre), peruses a programme at a ceremony at King’s House in 1992. Others (from left) are the late former Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Howard Cooke; former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. P. J. Patterson; the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Shearer; and the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Michael Manley.

Click to view more