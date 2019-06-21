PEP Results Are Available

Story Highlights The results for the first cohort of grade-six students who sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination are now available for principals, teachers and parents to access.

The results were released by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information on Friday (June 21).

PEP has replaced GSAT as the national secondary school entrance test. It is intended to provide a better and more complete profile of students’ academic and critical-thinking capabilities at the end of primary-level education.

The grade-six students were tested in three stages with a Performance Task Test on March 27 and 28, an Ability Test on February 26 and a Curriculum Based Test on April 16 and 17.

During a press conference at the offices of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information today, Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said based on the students’ performance, it is evident that the education system at the primary level is moving in the right direction.

“The results from students’ performance in the various subject areas show that less than 10 per cent of all students are at the Beginning Level. This means that less than 10 per cent of the students who sat the examination demonstrated limited or no evidence of the required competencies and skills for readiness in grade seven in all subject areas,” Mr. Samuda said.

Some 42,846 students were registered to sit the exam, of which 22,298 were males and 20,538 females.

Mr. Samuda said that based on an analysis of the students’ performance per subject, 40 per cent of students who sat Mathematics demonstrated proficiency or advanced proficiency in the concepts, procedures and application of skills required by the National Standards Curriculum; 55 per cent of students for Language Arts; 49 per cent of students for Science, and 63 per cent in Social Studies.

Parents of grade-six students will be given a new Student Summary Report with a standardised scaled description of their children’s performance in all subject areas of the examination.