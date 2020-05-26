Parents Encouraged To Monitor Gadgets And Online Platforms Used By Children

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is calling on parents to be vigilant in monitoring the use of gadgets and digital media platforms by their children.

Speaking with JIS News, Information Technology Manager, CAC, Andrew Evelyn, said it is important that parents have knowledge of the devices used regularly by their children and the platforms on which they take part.

“It is extremely critical that parents monitor their children’s gadgets and social media activities. Children have been accessing social media even though it was designed originally for adults with the age requirement being lowered over the years,” he said.

Mr. Evelyn said parents should consider limiting the amount of time spent on devices as a part of their monitoring.

“Their responsibility is to set how long children use certain applications and the device itself. We can also encourage them to play outside and limit the times they spend on the games, as they are also interacting with users from across the world,” he noted.

Parental control software is also suggested as one way to monitor the devices children use.

“These applications are useful, as they will automatically block usage once the time limit is up.

Some parental control apps that I recommend are Qustodio, Google Family Link, Norton Family, Safe Kids and Kaftersky Safe Kids. They are among applications recommended that parents use to increase safety and limit exposure to dangerous persons or software,” he said.

Mr. Evelyn also advised parents to have times and places at home that devices are discouraged from being used, to ensure their children have a balanced life.

The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy. For further information, persons can call 876-906-5425 or email info@cac.gov.jm.