NWC to Undertake Pump Replacement, Renewable Energy Projects

The National Water Commission (NWC) will be embarking on a pump replacement project, which, along with the installation of renewable energy systems, will generate significant savings for the entity.
“We will be making a large capital investment in our pumping systems to ensure that the worst ones are changed out first,” said Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda.
“We will be looking at the worst pumps in terms of efficiency in energy usage and reliability, because the ones that break down the most cost the most to operate,” he noted, while addressing the recent commissioning of a water supply project in Wood Hall, Clarendon.
Noting that for water to become more accessible energy costs must be reduced, Minister Samuda said: “We will be putting in a series of significant investments in renewable energy… that will target some of our more expensive distribution systems, and we are looking at savings in excess of $1 billion.”
Minister Samuda said that the savings will create fiscal space for the Government to develop and expand water systems across the island.
Meanwhile, he called on community members to help in preventing illegal connections to NWC systems, as this robs legitimate customers of the commodity.
The NWC has a mission to contribute positively to national development by providing high-quality potable water and sewerage services to residents and businesses in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.