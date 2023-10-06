NSWMA Educates About E-Waste

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is on a drive to educate citizens about electronic waste (e-waste) and how to properly dispose of it.

E-waste refers to any equipment with plugs, cords and electronic components that are at the end of their useful life.

These include mobile phones, personal computers, peripherals, such as printers and keyboards, televisions and associated cabling.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, at the agency’s head office in Kingston on October 5, Director of Operations at the NSWMA, Aretha McFarlane, said there is a noticeable increase in the amount of e-waste being generated due to the advancements in technology, and as such, citizens need to know how to properly dispose of them.

“E-waste contains dangerous chemicals, such as lead, mercury and other things. When these are deposited on our disposal sites, the potential for fire increases exponentially, and as such, we have to ensure that we dispose of our e-waste properly as citizens,” said Ms. McFarlane.

She informed that persons may dispose of their e-waste by taking them to the NSWMA head office located at 61 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston, or any of its regional offices islandwide.

The four regional offices are MPM Waste Management Limited at 232 Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11; WPM Waste Management Limited at Unit 1a LOJ Commercial Centre, Montego Bay; SPM Waste Management Limited at 4a Mandeville Plaza, Manchester; and NEPM Waste Management Limited at 2 Stormont Road, New Buckfield, Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Ms. McFarlane further indicated that persons may contact the NSWMA via WhatsApp at 876-448-3220 to make the necessary arrangements for collection.

“We also facilitate collections from companies and businesses with large amounts of e-waste to be disposed of. You may contact our offices for such facilities to be available to you,” she said.

Meanwhile, the NSWMA will join the world in observing International E-waste Day on October 14, under the local theme ‘Mek Haste and Recycle Yuh E-Waste’.

For more information about e-waste, persons may visit the NSWMA website at www.nswma.gov.jm and download the Citizen’s Guide.