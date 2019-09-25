Normality Expected to Return to Schools Today

Regular classes are expected to resume today, September 25, following the return of public transportation in the Kingston and St. Andrew Metropolitan area and sections of St Catherine served by the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

The Ministry of Education is advising that based on discussions with the JUTC and the police schools can resume regular classes.

At the same time, parents and guardians as well as school administrators are being urged to monitor the news media for any developments, which could have an adverse impact on classes being held or which may affect the safety of their children.

Parents are being urged to enforce the need for children to remain focused and pay attention to their immediate surroundings at all times.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the present situation and advise as necessary.