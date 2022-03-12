NFA Focused on Sustainable Fisheries

Story Highlights Sustainable fisheries focuses on production of fish and fish products that does not harm the marine environment or food chain, thereby safeguarding food security and livelihoods.

“Our national waters are 24 times larger than our land mass. We have a lot of potential, which we need proper management plans to maintain in a sustainable way. This involves monitoring, controlling, surveillance and collecting statistics and data,” he pointed out.

Jamaica’s commitment to sustainable fisheries is in keeping with the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) focus on the sector for food security and nutrition.

Chief Executive Officer at the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Dr. Gavin Bellamy, says that the entity is committed to safeguarding the sustainability of the fisheries industry to ensure that it continues to thrive and benefit future generations.

Sustainable fisheries focuses on production of fish and fish products that does not harm the marine environment or food chain, thereby safeguarding food security and livelihoods.

“We need to use precautionary measures to control and manage all our fisheries stock so that we don’t over exploit,” Dr. Bellamy said, while addressing a recent JIS Think Tank.

“Our national waters are 24 times larger than our land mass. We have a lot of potential, which we need proper management plans to maintain in a sustainable way. This involves monitoring, controlling, surveillance and collecting statistics and data,” he pointed out.

He indicated that the NFA’s Compliance, Licensing and Statistics Unit will be collecting data to guide the implementation of management plans for the industry.

Jamaica’s commitment to sustainable fisheries is in keeping with the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) focus on the sector for food security and nutrition.