National Library Helping Students Prepare For Exams

Story Highlights The National Library of Jamaica (NLJ) is helping secondary-school students to prepare their School-Based Assessments (SBAs) via its online resources.

All public schools have been closed until the end of the Easter term to protect students as Jamaica deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

National Librarian of the NLJ, Beverley Lashley, told JIS News that the institution has measures in place to assist students.

The National Library of Jamaica (NLJ) is helping secondary-school students to prepare their School-Based Assessments (SBAs) via its online resources.

All public schools have been closed until the end of the Easter term to protect students as Jamaica deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

National Librarian of the NLJ, Beverley Lashley, told JIS News that the institution has measures in place to assist students.

She advised that Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) students can submit their research questions or queries via email at nljresearch@nlj.gov.jm.

“We will do the research for them. We tell them what we find, we scan it and they can actually pay online so they don’t even have to worry about coming down to the national library,” she said.

Miss Lashley said that students and researchers can find information on 18th and 19th century Jamaica by logging on to www.nlj.gov.jm/google-books, and www.nlj.gov.jm/riots-and-rebellions.

Additionally, she noted that students can find information on notable Jamaicans at www.nlj.gov.jm/jamaican-biographies.

“So, if you need to know anything about any notable Jamaican, you can click on the link and you will find information on the person,” she added.

Meanwhile, Miss Lashley is encouraging persons and organisations to submit biodata information on notable Jamaicans so it can be digitised and preserved for future generations.

“We will have a file there for present and future generations, so they can research,” she said, noting that the Nurses Association of Jamaica presented the library with information on 19th Century Jamaican nurse, Mary Seacole, which was digitised.

“Most persons are not aware that the National Library was owned by Mary Seacole’s mother, so we have a plaque in front of the Library honouring Mary Seacole,” she said.

Libraries are closed to the public in keeping with the Government’s strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.