Musicians Urged to Monetise Intellectual Property

Individuals, particularly those in the music industry, are being encouraged to manage and monetise their intellectual property to secure their future.

The call was made by Minister of State at the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, at the ‘Sounds of Success’ seminar, hosted by the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA), on Monday, February 27.

The State Minister pointed out that the country’s music is more than a cultural expression.

“It is a valuable commodity that has the potential to drive our economic growth, and as a people and an industry we must view this as a business and explore all commercial opportunities that exist,” Dr. Dunn said.

“It’s no secret that Jamaica has been blessed with abundant talents and individuals, and it is our responsibility as a government to provide an enabling environment in which talent can be nurtured and developed,” he added.

The State Minister noted that significant work has been undertaken by the Ministry of Education and Youth, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, through educational institutions, youth and community groups and State agencies, including the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, to unearth, develop and showcase the extraordinary talents of Jamaicans.

Dr. Dunn said that years gone by, persons would just make music without realising how they can monetise this God-given talent that they have, “but… now we see that people are understanding more and more that what they have is far greater than what they thought it was”.

“I feel very pleased, because persons must recognise that art is a value and pay for that value as well,” he added.

“This masterclass is an exceptional opportunity for you to learn from the best in the industry about the business side of music and how to navigate the complexities of intellectual property rights, royalties, licences and copyright, and to use this knowledge to build successful careers and businesses,” the State Minister said.

He encouraged young musicians to see the craft as more than just contributing to the creative industries.

“You live in a digital age with many tools existing at your disposal to monetise the God-given talents that you have, so monetise your talent and let your music make money for you and help you secure your future and that of your children,” he said.

Commending JIPO, EMCVPA, and the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association, which collaborated on this initiative, Dr. Dunn expressed thanks for their vision to explore some of the critical areas of business operations for all musicians and intellectual property.