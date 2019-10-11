More Than 500 To Participate In Global Leadership Summit 2019

Story Highlights More than 500 professionals and business leaders are expected to participate in the 2019 staging of the Global Leadership Summit (GLS).

The annual conference, under the theme ‘Inspire, Transform, Influence’, will be held over two days at venues in Kingston and St. James.

Activities begin on October 25 at the Hope Fellowship Church, 23 Molynes Road, before moving to the Montego Bay Convention Centre on November 7.

GLS is organised by Jamaica Link Ministries (JLM), in partnership with Global Leadership Network (GLN) and local entities, and is designed to help leaders in business, communities and the church to become more effective.

Addressing a Think Tank at the JIS’s Regional Office in Montego Bay, St. James, recently, President of JLM and Chairman of GLN Jamaica, Rev. Hector Falconer, said that the conference “is not just an event; it is a catalyst for change and a resource to be leveraged to transform your community”.

“The GLS ignites conversation, but it also offers solutions for leaders at any and every level and inspires a grander vision. So as leaders get better, our organisations, communities, citizens and our country will get better,” he said.

He noted that the summit “is unique in that we are using technology to make world-class leadership training accessible in a first-class environment”.

Through simulcast and videocast, participants will hear from noted speakers such as DeVon Franklin, Jason Dorsey, Jo Saxton, Raj Singh, Scott Cochrane, and Odetta Rockhead-Kerr.

The event will also include presentations from President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera, and head of Fullerton Management Group, Geoffrey Fullerton.

The Fullerton Group and GLN Jamaica will continue the leadership development with a post event dubbed: ‘Leadership Triple L’.

Ms. Silvera highlighted the importance of the conference in helping to strengthen leadership across various sectors.

“For a global leadership seminar to be offered in the city of Montego Bay, I would think every single one of us should ensure that leaders in our companies become a part of this,” she said.

“Little respect is sometimes shown to ensuring that those skills are honed by persons in organisations. What the GLS is doing is trying to help us to hone those skills,” she added.

More than 300 locals participated in last year’s staging of the GLS.

Persons who wish to participate in GLS 2019 can register online at https://gls.jamaicalink.org/ or call 876-979-2648. The GLS 2019 is also on Facebook and Instagram. The fee is $16,000 per individuals and there is a 10 per cent discount for groups of five or more persons.