Ministry Of National Security Launches Anti-Violence Campaign

Story Highlights As part of the Government’s drive to encourage Jamaicans to adopt a culture of respect while resolving conflicts amicably, the Ministry of National Security has launched an anti-violence campaign.

Dubbed, ‘Liv Gud’, the national anti-violence campaign is a call to action for all Jamaicans to take a stand against anything that violates good living, and to stand against all forms of crime and criminal activity.

It is geared towards strengthening social inclusion in crime fighting and violence prevention and reinforcing the social contract between the citizens and the State.

The initiative was launched by Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, at Roxborough Avenue, Top Range, Mountain View, in St. Andrew, on September 13.

Under the initiative, digital boards have been mounted in May Pen town square, Sam Sharpe square, Spanish Town, Half-Way-Tree; and in St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. Murals have also been painted in four communities; and advertisements have been produced for main stream and social media.

Addressing the launch, Dr. Chang said the intention is to take the message across the island and restore the sense of family where Jamaicans look out for each other. He added that this will ultimately redound in creating safer communities.

He said the objective in this programme is to ensure that citizens and community engagement remains a critical aspect in bringing about safe communities.

“Living good is part of the Jamaican culture. Fighting each other, abusing children, abusing women, stabbing each other, fighting and quarrelling between streets and communities is not Jamaican culture. We have, unfortunately, deviated from it too far,” he said.

Dr. Chang said the Ministry is committed to working with communities and the relevant stakeholders in order to “rebuild good personal relationships between all of us as brothers and sisters.”

He said attributes such as self-respect, self worth and self value are the beginning of living good with each other.

“If you understand who we are, where we’re coming from and respect yourself, you are going to respect your brother down there, because we are all Jamaicans,” the Minister said.

For her part, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, and Member of Parliament for Eastern St. Andrew, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the initiative will assist in “ironing out differences” in communities.

Opposition Spokesperson on National Security, Fitz Jackson, applauded the Government for the undertaking. He encouraged Jamaicans to be active partners in reducing violence.