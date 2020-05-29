Minister Shahine Robinson Passes

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, died on Friday (May 29) at the age of 66.

Minister Robinson, who was the Member of Parliament (MP) for North East St. Ann, fell ill last year.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, had visited the ailing Minister earlier this week.

Mrs. Robinson came to national prominence in 2001 after she won the by-election for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Since that time, she has not lost the seat.

She served as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for local government in 2007, and in 2011, was promoted to Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for local government in the Ministry of Housing, Environment, Water and Local Government headed by Dr. Chang.

She was appointed as Minister of Labour and Social Security in March 2016, following the JLP’s victory in the general election held a month earlier.

Mrs. Robinson was born on July 4, 1953 to parents Peter and Kathleen and raised in Claremont, St. Ann.

She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and went on to Miami Dade College in the United States, where she earned an Associate Degree in Marketing and a Diploma in Public Relations.