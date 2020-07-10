Mayor Commends Health Ministry

Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, has commended the Ministry of Health and Wellness for its handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the island.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation in Falmouth, on Thursday (July 9), Mayor Gager said the Ministry has implemented aggressive containment measures, which have resulted in the country’s success in dealing with the virus.

“Many folks all over the world aren’t as fortunate to be meeting as we are now. I would like to say thanks to the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] for their work [as well as] working closely with the Corporation and monitoring this COVID-19, especially in Trelawny,” he said.

The Mayor, who is also Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, expressed gratitude to health officials and other stakeholders in the parish who “have been playing a role in ensuring that steps are taken that will protect us”.

“We want to say thanks to the other departments of the municipality and other agencies which have been playing a role in making sure that we continue to keep up the good practices, and installing sanitisation stations in communities and making sure everything is right,” Mayor Gager said.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the Corporation continues to undertake sanitisation exercises across major towns in the parish to limit the spread of the virus.

“Sanitisation work is ongoing. We have done Falmouth, Wakefield, Duncans, Clarke’s Town and Albert Town. So, our towns are sanitised. I would ask that we all work as a team that when we sanitise, we make sure that we continue the good practice of proper disposal of our garbage,” he indicated.