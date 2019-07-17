Logistics Being Arranged for Deposit Refund Scheme

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says that the necessary logistical arrangements are being put in place for the effective implementation of the Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) in 2020.

The private sector-led scheme will see consumers being paid a cash rebate for plastic bottles returned to designated redemption centres across the island. It is part of efforts by the Government to reduce plastic waste.

“It is anticipated that the DRS will be fully rolled out in February 2020. The Government has charged the private sector to achieve a recovery rate of 85 per cent within the first two years of implementation of the DRS,” Mr. Vaz said.

He was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 16.

Minister Vaz said that the Government is placing greater focus on pollution control, citing the ban on specific categories of single-use plastics, which took effect on January 1, 2019.

“To effect the necessary behaviour change, we have expended over $30 million in the implementation of a robust public education and awareness campaign,” he noted.

“For most Jamaicans, it has been a big leap of faith, but I think this policy has received overwhelming support from members of the public,” Mr. Vaz said.