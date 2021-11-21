Leaders Hail Country’s Civil Servants

The country’s leaders have lauded civil servants for their continued dedicated service to Jamaica, especially during the extraordinary times brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said that the commitment of each civil servant has not diminished in spite of the overwhelming challenges of the time.

“With pride, integrity and patriotism [they give] of their time, talent, and experience,” he said in a message read by Custos Rotulorum of Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, at the virtual 2021 Civil Service Week Church Service from the Boulevard United Church in St. Andrew on Sunday (Nov. 21).

The Governor-General noted that the theme: ‘The Public Sector: Anchoring Technology for Sustainable Growth and Efficiency,’ aptly sums up public servants’ resilience in this pandemic environment.

“The past year has presented many obstacles to service delivery but you have demonstrated the ability to adapt to the changing times and circumstances,” he noted.

The Governor-General said that the civil service is a critical body, which affects the lives of Jamaicans, noting that the diversity of skills, range of perspectives, combined wisdom, and experience of its members, sets it apart from others in the economy.

“This eminent body within the Jamaican workforce comprises public health workers, police officers, teachers and other critical service employees, who keep the wheels of Government turning even as other sectors of the workforce experience job restrictions due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Today, we honour the hard work, commitment, and sacrifices of our civil servants and thank their families for the support they provide, as each one serves the country with pride,” he added.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in a speech delivered by Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Marsha Smith said the Government recognises and appreciates how quickly civil servants have adapted to the use of technology outside of the physical office space to meet the demands of the public.

“Many of you have stood tall and embraced change over the years in governance and policies. That is why it is so important for the Government to furnish the civil service with programmes…that would improve business compliance, customer relations and administration…I urge all civil servants to continue to improve the proficiency of Government,” the Prime Minister said.

President of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), O’Neil Grant; and Head of the Civil Service and Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Douglas Saunders, in a message read by Deputy Financial Secretary, Wayne Jones, also praised the nation’s civil servants.

The church service marked the beginning of Civil Service Week, which is being observed from November 21 to 27.