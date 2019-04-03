Lady Allen Lauds Schools Providing Meals for Students

Story Highlights Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen, has lauded schools that have established feeding programmes for students, and business entities supporting them.

Speaking at the opening of the Jamaica Island Nutrition Network (JINN) technical conference, at The Mico University College in Kingston on April 2, Lady Allen said the increase in the number of schools introducing breakfast and lunch programmes is commendable.

She cited this is imperative in safeguarding the nutrition of the enrolled students, while reducing the incidence of absenteeism from school.

Lady Allen urged teachers to be vigilant and alert in monitoring student behaviour and performance for signs usually associated with undernourishment.

These, she pointed out, include youngsters being lethargic and easily distracted.

“I [also] congratulate those private-sector companies that have collaborated with schools in the feeding programmes,” she added.

Key focus areas of the two-day conference, which ends on Wednesday [April 3], include nutrition, academic performance, obesity prevention, and violence prevention.

JINN aims to promote healthy nutrition, particularly among students, by offering services through collaborations with teachers, nutrition advocates and strategic partners.