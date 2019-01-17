Labour Minister Emphasises Importance of Training

Story Highlights Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, has underscored the importance of training to the island’s workforce.

“Training and development of our workforce will only serve to elevate us. It will help to enhance productivity, it will help to improve work ethic, and in general, will give all of us a better quality of life,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Robinson was speaking at the ‘Labour Department and You’ roadshow cocktail reception, held at the Sea Garden Resort in Montego Bay, St. James, on Wednesday (January 16).

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, has underscored the importance of training to the island’s workforce.

“Training and development of our workforce will only serve to elevate us. It will help to enhance productivity, it will help to improve work ethic, and in general, will give all of us a better quality of life,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Robinson was speaking at the ‘Labour Department and You’ roadshow cocktail reception, held at the Sea Garden Resort in Montego Bay, St. James, on Wednesday (January 16).

The Minister argued that when things are done to improve productivity and work ethic, good will come from such endeavours.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Robinson is assuring stakeholders that the Government is committed to ensuring that the environment in Western Jamaica is conducive to economic growth and stability.

“Good business is the engine of any economy, and this region, St. James in particular, continues to develop because of the many investments that have been taking place here. As a Government, we are cognisant of that and we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the environment is conducive to growth, development and stability for all our stakeholders,” she said.

The event formed part of the ‘Labour Department and You’ roadshows being held in celebration the Department’s 80th anniversary in Jamaica.

Mrs. Robinson said the Department continues to make strides despite the challenges, and assured that work is being done to overcome issues which may arise during their daily operations.

“Our duty is to guarantee that we do our part in dealing with them. The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has numerous programmes in place to address some of the challenges and you are encouraged to make full use of the opportunities available. The challenges are not insurmountable if we come together in a strong partnership,” the Minister said.

Roadshows have already been held in the parishes of Manchester, St. Ann and Kingston.

The initiative is aimed at bringing the services of the Department to citizens across the island, as well to heighten awareness of its programmes and policies.