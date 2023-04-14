Juvenile Offenders Urged to Take Advantage of We Transform

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is appealing to juvenile offenders to take full advantage of the skills training and empowerment opportunities provided through the We Transform Youth Empowerment and Reintegration Programme.
Minister Chang, who was addressing wards at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Facility in St. Catherine on April 13, said the programme is part of the Government’s strategy to engage young offenders in meaningful, productive endeavours to ensure their successful reintegrating into society.
“The Ministry’s We Transform programme is designed to provide young men like yourself with a second opportunity,” he noted.
Dr. Chang was participating in a ceremony for the handover of appliances by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to the St. Catherine-based institution.
The items, valued at approximately $1.2 million, included a six-burner industrial stove and a 65” smart television.
The TEF also donated a refrigerator and a double bed to the South Camp Juvenile Correctional Centre in Kingston.
Minister Chang expressed gratitude to the TEF for its support.
Executive Director of the TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace, also encouraged the young men to harness all they can from the opportunities provided through We Transform to make a positive impact on the country and the world.
“In you, there is the potential to transform this country…With the right attitude with the right focus you can make a difference and I encourage you so to do,” he said.
We Transform is the Ministry of National Security’s flagship youth transformation programme targeting offenders, aged 12 to 17, in the care of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).
It aims to provide them with the skillsets and personal development support to become productive law-abiding citizens.
The youngsters are engaged in academics, vocational education, and employability and life skills training.
There is also a mentorship and internship aspect of the programme, which seeks to expose the wards to personal/career development, and internship/job opportunities.
We Transform facilitates multi-sector participation and support in the rehabilitation of young offenders.