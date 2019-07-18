JIS to Host Community Meetings

Story Highlights It is proposed that the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) will host a series of community meetings, to create an avenue for the Government to interface directly with citizens at the community level to discuss matters of local and national importance.

This was stated by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on July 16.

“The forum will create opportunities for citizens to address Ministers and other Government officials as they air concerns and share ideas. It will also provide the avenue for Government to listen, offer explanations and assurance as well as take on board ideas from the community,” Mr. Henry noted.

He pointed out that these meetings will provide a platform for improved communication and better governance outcomes.

The meetings will facilitate understanding between the Government and its key stakeholders, the people of Jamaica, and lead to buy-in regarding existing and proposed government projects and programmes.

“The JIS recognises the Government’s desire to talk to the people to mobilise the nation around the critical imperatives in the areas of economic reform and the growth agenda, and aims to use these meetings to increase public awareness and appreciation of the programmes being implemented,” Mr. Henry said.

He noted that this will expand the agency’s current scope of community outreach activities on which it relies to build on-the-ground visibility of the work being done by the Government.

“It should be noted that the Social Development Commission (SDC) will be asked to partner with the JIS in the communities that are chosen for the meetings,” Mr. Henry added.

Meanwhile, it has been agreed that the JIS and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) will collaborate to produce a series of panel discussions focusing on the Government’s plans, policies and programmes.

Mr. Henry said this communication tool will provide another avenue to enhance public awareness of the strategic priorities of the Government towards achieving the goal to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.

The Minister pointed out that during the 2019/20 Fiscal Year, the JIS will be guided by the Government’s five Strategic Priorities – Inclusive and sustainable economic growth; The rule of law and timely justice outcomes; Debt reduction, macroeconomic stability and fiscal prudence; Human capital development; and Social protection.