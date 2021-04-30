Jamaicans Will See Impact Of Vaccinations As More Persons Get Jabs – Dr. Ennis

Jamaicans Will See Impact Of Vaccinations As More Persons Get Jabs – Dr. Ennis

Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Melody Ennis, says Jamaicans will see a difference in Coronavirus (COVID-19)-related hospialisations and deaths as more persons become vaccinated.

Dr. Ennis, who was addressing the Ministry’s virtual COVID Conversations on April 29, urged patience as the country waits to see the results of vaccination, particularly among vulnerable groups, such as the elderly.

“The vaccines will make a difference over time, but we have got to be patient. We have started to vaccinate the most vulnerable groups and that would be our elderly persons and we know that once they are fully vaccinated we will begin to see a decline in hospitalisations and certainly deaths,” she said.

Dr. Ennis said that, to date, approximately 50,000 of the 250,000 persons of that group have received the first dose of the vaccine.

“We are a long way from the target at this time and being mindful that these persons would only have received their first dose, to date,” she noted.

“As we continue to vaccinate more of those vulnerable persons, I am sure, over time, that we will see a difference in severe illness, hospitalisations and deaths,” she said.

Persons who have already received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are slated to receive the second dose, based on appointments, starting early May.

Dr. Ennis urged the public to ensure that they keep their appointments, as full vaccination is only possible with the administration of the second dose.

“After you get the first dose about 28 days after that you are protected about 70 per cent. But… by the time you get to about three or four months you are down to about 30 per cent, so we do need the second dose,” the Family Health Services Director noted.