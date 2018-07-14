Jamaicans Encouraged to Serve on Boards of Public Bodies

Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P.



Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is encouraging well-thinking Jamaicans who are keen on volunteering their services in the public’s interest, particularly on the Boards of Public Bodies, to offer themselves for consideration.

“If you are of high integrity (and)… competence, and you have that willingness to serve, the Government wants your help,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the management and staff of State refinery, Petrojam, during a meeting at the entity, located on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, on Friday (July 13).

His remarks came against the background of recent developments regarding the management of Petrojam’s operations, which have resulted in administrative restructuring and an impending strategic review of the entity.

Noting that public service is among the “highest callings” to which any Jamaican can aspire, Mr. Holness said persons who are so interested should not be deterred by recent developments at Petrojam.

“People who put themselves up voluntarily to serve the public interest, come under significant public scrutiny… and what has been happening in the last few weeks, certainly, would cause people to want to revisit whether or not they should give public service,” he pointed.

Mr. Holness argued, however, that “the experience of (those) events has created a greater understanding and interest in how public bodies are run.”

“That is why we are putting in place a new policy as to how Board Chairmen and members for Public Bodies are to be selected. Let us use this opportunity to transform how our country is governed,” he added.

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to thank Petrojam’s new Chairman, Paul Hoo, and Board members, for offering their services.

“They have volunteered and I am particularly grateful and I want to publicly say thanks (to them) for agreeing to serve,” Mr Holness said.