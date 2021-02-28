Jamaica to Receive Donation of COVID-19 Vaccines from India

Story Highlights The Government is to receive a donation of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Government of the Republic of India, to fight COVID-19. The vaccines are scheduled to arrive next week, says Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Ambassador Masakui Rungsung.

He was speaking at the handover of pharmaceutical and medical supplies donated by the Government of the Republic of India, at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, New Kingston, on Friday (February 26).

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, the Government of India has shared its medicines with several countries around the world. India has donated 500,000 doses of (AstraZeneca) to CARICOM countries. Jamaica’s share is ready to be shipped,” the High Commissioner said. Items handed over included 14,000 Metronidazole injections (500mg/100ml), 11,800 Paracetamol injections (10mg/100ml) and 713 Hydroxychloroquine tablets (200 mg).

The Government is to receive a donation of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Government of the Republic of India, to fight COVID-19.

The vaccines are scheduled to arrive next week, says Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Ambassador Masakui Rungsung.

He was speaking at the handover of pharmaceutical and medical supplies donated by the Government of the Republic of India, at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, New Kingston, on Friday (February 26).

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, the Government of India has shared its medicines with several countries around the world. India has donated 500,000 doses of (AstraZeneca) to CARICOM countries. Jamaica’s share is ready to be shipped,” the High Commissioner said.

Items handed over included 14,000 Metronidazole injections (500mg/100ml), 11,800 Paracetamol injections (10mg/100ml) and 713 Hydroxychloroquine tablets (200 mg).

In his address, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, thanked the Indian Government for the generous donation, even as it continues to grapple with its own public health crises caused by the pandemic.

He said that the donation is an indication of the importance of global partnerships and cooperation in ensuring the health and safety of people and countries of the world.

“Our success is, in part, determined by our ability to cooperate and support each other to fill emergent gaps, while seeking to safeguard the best possible health outcomes for our people affected by this threat. We are relying on the public health system and the partnerships we have established to make that possible,” he said.

For her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, thanked the Indian Government for the donation, citing a similar demonstration of generosity in January 2019, when the Indian Government donated a shipment of medicines valued at more than US$150,000.

“This latest contribution illustrates the generosity and goodwill that characterises our longstanding dynamic and vibrant relationship,” she said.