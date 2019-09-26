Jamaica To Participate In UN World’s Largest Lesson

Story Highlights Jamaica will be among several countries that will participate in the United Nations (UN) World’s Largest Lesson (WLL) 2019 between September and November.

The WLL is part of the UN’s ‘Project Everyone’ campaign to promote the ‘Global Goals for Sustainable Development’.

Speaking with JIS News, Education Specialist with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Dr. Rebecca Tortello, said that since 2015, Jamaica has joined the world in participating in the WLL.

Jamaica will be among several countries that will participate in the United Nations (UN) World’s Largest Lesson (WLL) 2019 between September and November.

The WLL is part of the UN’s ‘Project Everyone’ campaign to promote the ‘Global Goals for Sustainable Development’.

Speaking with JIS News, Education Specialist with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Dr. Rebecca Tortello, said that since 2015, Jamaica has joined the world in participating in the WLL.

She noted that the WLL is a repository of lesson plans and activity ideas for all ages that are online and is linked to a broader campaign by ‘Project Everyone’ to promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s initiative will require students to envisage a future world where all child rights are realised and a sustainable future is secured.

Therefore, this year, special focus will be placed on Child Rights, as the UN celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most widely ratified human rights treaty.

A bulletin issued to schools by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information states that through the lessons and activities, students will understand the relationship between the SDGs and children’s rights and they will be encouraged to identify actions that they can take to make both of these a reality in their own lives and communities.

The bulletin further notes that the Ministry is ensuring that children and young people are being educated about the Global Goals as soon as possible, and, as such, local schools and teachers are encouraged to deliver the introduction to WLL.

They should choose from the array of lesson plans found at www.globalgoals.org/worldslargestlesson during September to November at the same time as hundreds of other schools across the world.

The material, which is created by and for teachers to use across the world, can be incorporated also during assembly or into existing curricula, namely, Civics/Social Studies/Geography, Health and Family Life Education, Science or History.

Dr. Tortello said members of the public are encouraged to volunteer to teach a lesson at a school, similar to what they would do on Read Across Jamaica Day.

She is also asking schools that participate in WLL to tag #jamaicagoals and @theworldslesson and post reflections on their experiences.

The 17 SDGs are No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequality, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, Peace and Justice Strong Institutions and Partnerships to achieve the Goals.

The SDGs were designed by the UN to provide opportunities for everyone, regardless of background, to tackle issues like climate change and keep the planet fair, healthy and sustainable.