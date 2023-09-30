Saturday,
Jamaica Remains Steadfast That Caricom Interests are Represented on IMO Council

By: Rochelle Williams, September 29, 2023
CARICOM
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz (second left), with (from left) Chair of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Corah Ann Robertson Sylvester; Senior Director, Transport Policy (International and Land) at the Ministry, Tanya Bedward; and Director General of the MAJ, Rear Admiral Peter Brady. Occasion was the MAJ Office Centre Building illumination ceremony to commemorate World Maritime Day 2023, at the MAJ offices in downtown Kingston on September 28.
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
The Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) Office Centre Building lit up in blue to commemorate World Maritime Day 2023. The illumination ceremony and cocktail reception was held at the MAJ offices in downtown Kingston on September 28

The Full Story

As a member on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, Jamaica remains steadfast in ensuring that the interests of CARICOM States as well as those of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are represented.

This was stated by Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, at the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) Office Centre Building illumination ceremony in downtown Kingston on September 28.

The Minister emphasised that representing the interests of those nations is critical, as they are on the front line of the devastating effects of climate change.

Mr. Vaz said greater protection of the seas is critical in the face of the ongoing threats of pollution, overfishing, introduction of invasive species and the impacts of the rapidly changing climate.

“Jamaica remains committed to enhancing sustainable shipping, protecting the marine environment and establishing policies and laws that protect the marine environment,” he added.

As a member of the IMO Council, Jamaica contributes to the work of the organisation, promoting adherence to international maritime standards and regulations.

The country participates in the Council’s reform work, including supporting the concept of a broader and more equitable representation geographically and the recognition of special status of SIDs and LDCs.

Additionally, Jamaica continues to serve on the IMO’s panel of competent persons, established under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended.

The country has demonstrated its commitment to the Voluntary IMO Audit Scheme and was audited in 2011.

Jamaica also supported the implementation of the scheme through the provision of auditors and lead auditors for the conduct of audits of member States and stands ready to assist other State in the region to prepare for audit under the IMO member State Audit Scheme.

In December 2022, Jamaica launched its campaign for re-election to Category C of the Council of the IMO for the 2024-25 biennium.

The Government of Jamaica submitted its candidature for re-election to Category ‘C’ of the Council of the IMO for the period 2024-2025, at elections to be held during the 33rd Regular Session of the IMO Assembly in November 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

Last Updated: September 29, 2023

