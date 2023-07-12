Importance of Women’s Engagement In Parliamentary Leadership Underscored

The Jamaican Parliament, today (July 12), hosted a regional conference on women’s political and parliamentary leadership, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

It was held under the theme, ‘Empowering Women in Politics and Parliament: Inspiring Leadership, Driving Change’.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the conference aimed to educate female parliamentarians about the proper functioning of the Parliamentary Women’s Caucus.

Additionally, she said it was intended to “sensitise non-parliamentarians about the legislative process and explore how women’s issues may be promoted in the legislature and identify how the legislation can be used to protect women, vulnerable groups in the Caribbean society”.

Ms. Grange pointed out that Jamaica boasts the highest number of women in parliamentary leadership, noting that the figure has risen to 29 per cent since 2000.

She informed that this is higher than the global average of 25 per cent, according to the Inter Parliamentary Union.

“With this achievement, Jamaica was and still is poised to empower women to engage in leadership and decision-making by promoting economic development and gender equality,” the Minister stated.

Consequently, she said the conference aligns with Jamaica’s effort to facilitate networking, build solidarity, and promote constructive dialogue on issues of importance among women parliamentarians across party lines and chambers.

Ms. Grange also highlighted amendments to the Standing Orders, inclusive of the Terms of Reference for the Caucus of Women Parliamentarians, to give effect to its constitution and duties.

“The establishment of the Women Parliamentary Caucus aligns with the tenets of the National Policy for Gender Equality and the strategic priority areas of the National Strategic Action Plan to eliminate gender-based violence in Jamaica. It also supports the objectives of the Vision 2030 [Jamaica] National Development Plan,” she stated.

For her part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, said the conference marked a significant moment “in our collective pursuits of gender equality and inclusive political representation”.

“The conference theme… encapsulates the essence of our shared vision. It is a vision where the women’s voices are heard, their perspectives are valued and their leadership celebrated,” she stated.

Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert noted that despite the progress made, there is still a significant gender gap in parliamentary representation globally.

She said this under-representation not only denies women their rightful place in the decision-making processes but deprives them of the diverse perspectives, talents, and expertise that women undertake “and have always brought to the table”.

“As we stand here with a sense of hope and determination, we recognise that change is possible and must take place, and it starts with forums like this, where we can come together, share experiences, exchange ideas and chart a course for a more equitable future,” Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert stated.

Funding for the conference was facilitated through a Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Regional Strengthening Funds grant of £10,000 ($1,900,000).

This defrayed costs related to venue and meals; speakers/presenters; equipment (including dedicated Internet service); stationery and printed material; and décor, photography, and entertainment.

Jamaica’s Houses of Parliament currently have a total of 26 women Parliamentarians. They comprise 18 Members of Parliament and eight Senators.