Hurricane Warning Replaced by Tropical Storm Warning for Jamaica as Elsa Weakens Further

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, July 3, 2021 – 11:00 a.m.

BULLETIN No: 12

The Hurricane Warning for Jamaica has been downgraded and a TROPICAL STORM WARNING is now in effect as Elsa continues to weaken while approaching the southern coast of Hispaniola. This means that hurricane conditions are no longer likely; however, tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat within the next 24 hours.

Elsa is now a tropical storm. At 10:00 a.m. the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near Latitude 17.0 degrees North, Longitude 71.6 degrees West, or about 500 kilometres (310 miles) east-southeast of Morant Point, Jamaica. This is also about 70 kilometres (40 miles) south of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 110 km/h (70 mph), with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast tonight, followed by gradual weakening on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or over Cuba. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 km (125 miles) mainly to the north of the centre.

Elsa is moving towards the west-northwest near 46 km/h (29 mph); however, a decrease in forward speed is expected later today and Sunday, followed by a turn towards the northwest on Sunday night or Monday.

On its forecast track, the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later today and tonight, pass northeast of Jamaica on Sunday morning, then move over parts of eastern Cuba later in the day.

Weather conditions over Jamaica are expected to deteriorate this evening with widespread rain and tropical-storm-force winds spreading over northern and eastern parishes, and then to the rest of the island during the night and early on Sunday. 75-150 millimetres (3-6 inches) of rainfall could cause flash flooding in low-lying areas. Northeastern parishes should also expect 2- to 4-foot storm surge along the coast.

With dangerous sea conditions continuing across the central Caribbean today, all small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, are reminded to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and sea conditions have returned to normal.

The Meteorological Service continues to monitor the progress of this system and all interests must pay special attention to further Releases.

The next Bulletin on Tropical Storm Elsa will be issued at 2:00 p.m. today.