HEART College of Beauty Services Certifies 555 Trainees

The Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust, through its College of Beauty Services, enrolled between 900 and 1,000 trainees and certified up to 555 trainees over the last three years.

This information was shared by the agency’s Managing Director, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, who was speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ recently.

Dr. Ingleton informed that the College offers a range of full services to external customers, primarily through its training-based enterprise, Salon 10, noting that ninety per cent of those graduates [who] leave the programme [are] operating their own business or [have] plans to operate their own business.

She mentioned that results from a report published by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica on the labour force showed that “sixty-three per cent of 127,000 unattached youth are females, and the HEART College of Beauty Services wants to ensure that we are impacting that percentage”.

To do this, she said, “the College is positioning graduates to be a part of earning the US$675 billion which the global cosmetic market is estimated to reach in coming years, through the training that we offer and the experiences that we offer our graduates”.

For her part, Enterprise Manager, HEART College of Beauty Services, Salon 10, Sandra-Dee Fearon, shared that the salon allows trainees to get real-life work experience during and after they have finished training at the college.

“Persons are exposed to work during and after training and many of them have been employed as staff to this establishment,” she said.

“We are currently exposing our trainees to various training services that are available to our clients, which include persons from corporate entities, universities and high schools,” Ms. Fearon added.

The agency has also established the Salon Infusion work programme, which allows trainees to work in the salon and get paid. Alongside that, the agency has a earn and train programme where persons can earn while they train.

The salon is operated at 10 Hope Road in Kingston as well as the Cardiff Hotel and Spa in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

For further information on the salon or the HEART College of Beauty Services, persons may visit the HEART/NSTA Trust website at: http://www.heart-nta.org/.