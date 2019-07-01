Guy’s Hill High Student NCMC Top Academic Achievement Award Winner

Story Highlights Lower sixth-form student of the Guy’s Hill High School in St. Catherine, Legecia Angus, is the National Child Month Committee (NCMC) top Academic Achievement Award recipient for 2019. Miss Angus was recognised on Friday, June 28 at an awards ceremony held at the Alhambra Inn in Kingston.

She was chosen from a group of 18 students representing non-traditional high schools across the island.

To qualify for the Academic Achievement Award, students must attend a non-traditional high school, attain five or more subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Cerificate (CSEC) level and overcome great odds to achieve those outstanding results. They should also be involved in community service, in keeping with the spirit of volunteerism.

Miss Angus has been on the school’s Honour Roll since grade seven; served as Senior Prefect and is now the Head Girl.

At the pinnacle of her high-school life, she gained nine subjects with seven distinctions and two credits in the CSEC Examinations in 2018. Accepting the award, Miss Angus encouraged the other recipients not to think about where they are now and never to let their circumstances define them, emphasising that they should be defined by the steps that they take and what they do to achieve something even greater. She attributed her success to her determination and commitment to triumph over adversities.

Meanwhile, the first recipient of the inaugural Academic Achievement Award in 2014, Jaffet McDonald, who is presently a fourth-year medical student at the University of the West Indies (UWI), and is also a past student of Guy’s Hill, implored the recipients to unmask and unleash their greatness.

He encouraged them not to let situations in their lives haunt or stop them from starting again and again if necessary. “Be passionate about your pursuits and use your indomitable spirit to fuel your success,” he said.

Other recipients of the sixth NCMC Academic Achievement Awards included: Anthony Cato, Kemps Hill High and Jessica Henry, Denbigh High, in Clarendon; Natalie Cole, Vauxhall High, Kingston; Aaliyah Gordon, May Day High and Kasheem Wiseman, Cross Keys High, in Manchester; Jason Brown, Salvation Army School for the Blind and the Visually Impaired and Tianna Campbell, Mona High School, in Kingston. Also receiving awards were Shellion Brown, Tacious Golding High, in St. Catherine; Damain Rose, Black River High and Jenelle Linton, Newell High, in St. Elizabeth; Code Clarke, Anchovy High, St. James; Tashema Reddie, Bimmervale High, St. Mary; Samoya Jones, Buff Bay High, Portland; Kevoy Williams, Troy High and Sue-Amar Reid, Muschette High, in Trelawny; and Shavae Brooks, Grange Hill High and Joseph McLeod, Petersfield High, in Westmoreland.