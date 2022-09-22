‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ Campaign Strategies to Sustain Agricultural Sector

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be implementing strategies under the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign, to expand the sector’s growth and sustainability.
These engagements include the ‘Planting with a Purpose’ initiative, which will see bauxite lands not intended for mining, being used for orchard crops; and the ‘Farm In Schools’ programme that aims to teach students about the dynamics of agriculture and fisheries and promote nutritious eating habits from an early age.
Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said work is being done to position and equip the country to deal with issues that may arise in the sector.
“The ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ philosophy contemplates all of the uncertainties that may come and positions us in a way to have improved efficiency that will allow for greater productivity, reductions in waste and loss, and the introduction of more scientific and business-like methods to ensure sustainability and resilience in our sector, which is one of the most important sectors,” he emphasised.
Mr. Charles further said consequent on concerns regarding shortages or disruptions in the supply of some foods “[the campaign] also drives, in a very strategic way, the substitution of those foods and provides a range of alternatives that are healthier.”
“It drives production in our high fibre foods, tubers, breadfruit, sweet potato and yam. It really enhances our capacity to extend the value chain and really increases the value-added range of products coming from those foods,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Mr. Charles said the campaign will also focus on increasing the production of local protein options.
“We have very targetted programmes around increasing the production of fish and small ruminants, in anticipation of any fallout that may occur due to various factors,” the Minister said.