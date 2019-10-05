Grange urges Jamaicans to celebrate Our Heritage, Great Legacy

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says National Heritage Week — October 13-21 — will be celebrated under the theme ‘Our Heritage… A Great Legacy.’

Minister Grange has urged Jamaicans across the world to join the celebration.

Minister Grange said:

“Let us seize this opportunity to remind ourselves of the rich heritage left to us by our ancestors and the great legacy that it has become. Let National Heritage Week be a time to inspire our people to play their part in building the Jamaica that we all desire while advancing the welfare of the whole human race.”

The main activities for National Heritage Week will take place on Heroes Day, Monday, 21 October 2019 when the nation will “pay homage to its seven National Heroes as well as to our everyday heroes who follow in the footsteps of the seven by dedicating their lives to, and giving great sacrifice in service to others.”

On Heroes Day, more than 100 people will be honoured and awarded for their service at the National Honours and Awards Ceremony at Kings House.

In addition, there will be a Heritage celebration activity in each parish capital on Heroes Day beginning at 7pm.

Other activities for National Heritage Week include:

the Heroes of Reggae Vintage Concert at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 19 October 2019 beginning at 7pm;

the Unveiling of the statue of Veronica Campbell Brown at Statue Park at the National Stadium on Sunday, 20 October 2019 beginning at 4pm;

Revival Time Music Festival at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on Sunday, 20 October 2019.

National Heritage Week will begin with a Church Service on Sunday, 13 October 2019 at the Calvary Gospel Assembly, 129 Sundown Crescent, St Andrew.