Grand Celebration of Africa Day at Buff Bay Primary School

Donned in the colours and styles of several nations of the African continent, students and staff at Buff Bay Primary School in Portland celebrated Africa Day on Thursday (May 25) with grandeur.

From as early as 9:00 a.m., colourful exhibitions were mounted on the school grounds depicting various African nations, among these Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

There were also exhibitions by the Charles Town Maroons and featuring African-themed cuisine.

The school community also led a road march on the streets of Buff Bay, displaying their festivities for all to see.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her remarks said the function served a unique purpose of sensitising the children on their roots.

“It’s a good day for Buff Bay. We [had] a chance to bring our children knowledge of who they are, of where they are coming from, as we seek to provide them a path to prosperity and success. We [returned] to our roots,” the Minister said.

She reminded the participants that Africa Day is celebrated on May 25 each year because on that day, in 1963, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) was founded in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“This was part of the efforts to promote a global Africa, based in a common heritage and a shared destiny,” Ms. Grange informed.

She underscored the importance of the Ministries of Culture, and Education and Youth collaborating to celebrate both Jamaica Day and Africa Day.

The Minister also applauded the Principal and teachers at Buff Bay Primary for their outstanding efforts in hosting the event.

Chairman of the School’s Board and Member of Parliament for Portland Western, Hon. Daryl Vaz, shared that the institution was honoured to be selected “to host such a prestigious function”.

“We are looking forward to the growth and development of this function, because our children must be sensitised about all our roots. We celebrate that we are bringing this information to the children of the next generation so that they can move forward, sensitising their heirs as it relates to our history,” Mr. Vaz said, in a message delivered by a representative.

Greetings and brief remarks were also delivered by various African diplomats resident in Jamaica.

They included Ethiopian Honorary Consul to Jamaica, Her Excellency Yodit Hylton and South African High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Lumko Yengeni, who underscored the importance of Africa Day celebrations.

The Ministry of Education and Youth was also represented at the event.

An exciting African-wear fashion show was also part of the day’s activities, as well as cultural performances by the Charles Town maroons and schools in Portland.