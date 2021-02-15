Gov’t Working On “Cookie-Cutter Solution” For National Social Housing Programme

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is working on designing a “cookie-cutter solution” for the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) that will be more cost-effective.

“We need a solution that meets all the requirements of a house that is strong, durable, comfortable, aesthetically appealing, easy on construct, that you can just come and within a few weeks, you put it up; not much work needs to be done on it, and it is ready to go and you’re coming in under $5 million. That’s the solution we’re looking for,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the handover ceremony of a house constructed under the programme to Vanesia Reid in the community of Trench Town on February 11.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has oversight for the construction of these homes, under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.

The initiative was developed to improve the housing condition of the country’s poor and indigent population.

Mr. Holness informed that the programme “is designed to address people who are in need, people who can’t get houses going the regular method, but it is also designed to bring hope to communities that are in need of such intervention”.

He said the NSHP will continue with its current modality for the next financial year, until the Government can identify a ready-made solution that will reduce the cost and increase the number of beneficiaries.

“We intend to do this by a competition, which you will hear more about [during]… the budget debates, where I will announce the competition for the design of affordable housing solutions that are easily deployed,” the Prime Minister said.

As at January 31, 2021, a total of 15 housing units have been completed under the NSHP at a cost of $120 million.