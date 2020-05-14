Gov’t Striking Balance Between Health And Economy

Story Highlights Mr. Holness reiterated the importance of citizens exercising a high level of individual responsibility in adhering to the health protocols, such as social distancing and the wearing of masks in public, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Garmex redevelopment and expansion project aims to provide an additional 370,000 square feet of space for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, among other engagements.

Phase one will see the development of 126,000 square feet of space to accommodate small, medium and large enterprises, at a cost of approximately $940 million.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is prioritising the health and welfare of citizens, while safeguarding the economy as it navigates the country through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“There is no trade-off. If we are going to survive, we have to learn how to be healthy and work at the same time,” Mr. Holness said.

He was speaking during Wednesday’s (May 13) breaking of ground and tour of the Factories Corporation of Jamaica’s (FCJ) redevelopment and expansion project at the Garmex Free Zone complex on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

Mr. Holness reiterated the importance of citizens exercising a high level of individual responsibility in adhering to the health protocols, such as social distancing and the wearing of masks in public, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He noted that some of these measures are likely to be the new normal for the foreseeable future, as the country returns to full economic activity.

“You have to work and wear your mask, you have to work and practise social distancing, you have to work and sanitise your hands, you have to work and look out for your families, for your neighbours and your co-workers. We have to work smartly and safely… that is how we are going to get through this pandemic,” Prime Minister Holness underscored.

To date, Jamaica has 509 confirmed cases of the virus, with 13 recoveries and five deaths.

The Garmex redevelopment and expansion project aims to provide an additional 370,000 square feet of space for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, among other engagements.

It will entail the construction of 13 buildings and other facilities on 8.7 acres of land, across three phases, at the complex, which is owned by the FCJ.

Phase one will see the development of 126,000 square feet of space to accommodate small, medium and large enterprises, at a cost of approximately $940 million.

This segment is projected for completion within 14 months, with the remaining 244,000 square feet slated to be built during the second phase at a cost of at least $1.4 billion.

Phase three will entail, among other things, developments involving existing structures at the complex.