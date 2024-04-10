Gov’t Introducing Strategies to Boost the Overseas Work Programme

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will be introducing a range of strategies to boost the Overseas Work Programme.

These include building the capacity and employability skills of workers through human resources development and training.

Focus will also be placed on improving service delivery to workers and employers through the Ministry and the Liaison Service, and strengthening the programme’s capacity to satisfy the needs of both groups.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 9).

“As you are aware, as a part of the regular process, candidates are required to be literate and numerate. We are also enhancing the assessment process with a psychometric tool to get better insight into the personality profile to determine best fit. As we know, for success, your attitude not your aptitude, determines your altitude,” he said.

The Ministry will also be collaborating with HEART/NSTA Trust to prepare persons for work through employment readiness training.

“Candidates will also engage in crop propagation courses at one of our Agricultural Institutions. I look forward to sharing further details on these initiatives in my sectoral presentation. The goal is to be more deliberate and to be more consistent in terms of providing support for our Jamaican workers to be best prepared as they go overseas,” Mr. Charles stated.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament (MPs) are being encouraged to conduct their own screening and select suitable candidates for the programme.

Mr. Charles reiterated that candidates must be between 21 and 45 years of age, literate, hold a valid Jamaican passport, have National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Tax Registration Number (TRN), have no criminal record, and be able to work long hours and perform physically demanding tasks.

They should also have experience in farming and preferably be registered with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), never been previously disqualified from participating in any of the Ministry’s Overseas Employment Programmes due to medical or any other reason, and not have been deported from any country.

To assist MPs’ efforts, the Ministry will be hosting two online sessions to provide guidance to them and/or members of constituency teams who will be involved in conducting prescreening activities.

Both sessions will be held on Thursday, April 11.