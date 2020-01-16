Government Unveils Plan To Fight Dengue

Story Highlights The Government of Jamaica has unveiled a plan, dubbed the National Dengue Clean-up, to tackle the dengue outbreak that has been plaguing the country.

The multi-agency clean-up effort, which will take place over a three-day period from January 24 to 26, was outlined at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on January 15.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the multi-agency action is a manifestation of the joined-up approach that the Government has adopted to tackling the dengue challenge.

He explained that based on the intensity of the dengue outbreak, he had sought and received Cabinet’s approval to enhance the ongoing activities late in 2019. This included an allocation of $1 billion and the establishment of a Committee to coordinate activities.

“The enhanced intervention seeks to include a multisectoral, multi-agency response, through the establishment of the National Dengue Coordination Committee. The dengue challenge is best addressed doing that,” he said.

Dr. Tufton argued that using more of the multisectoral, multi-agency approach in response to national issues would redound to the country’s benefit.

“Fighting dengue depends significantly on all Jamaicans to deal with prevention in terms of breeding sites, public education and public information, which we’ll take from different angles using different media, and on the more curative measures to deal with those who are so affected,” the Minister said.

The National Dengue Clean-up will be led through the National Labour Day Secretariat, which operates out of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.