Government to Leverage New Opportunities in Partner Countries to Support Trade

Story Highlights The Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, will work assiduously to leverage new opportunities in both traditional and non-traditional partner countries to support trade, investment and technical cooperation pursuits.

This was stated by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, as he delivered the Throne Speech to open the 2019/20 Parliamentary Year at Gordon House on February 14.

He noted that CARICOM, as an important partner, will be engaged towards the full implementation of the Single Market and Economy, including the provisions for free movement of a wider category of skilled nationals across the region.

“The conclusion of a robust post-Cotonou Agreement between the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States and the European Union is essential to maintaining the momentum of Jamaica’s valuable partnership with the European Union, which remains Jamaica’s most significant donor partner. We will continue to play our role in seeking to conclude successful negotiations this year,” the Governor-General said.

He said that even as the United Kingdom prepares to exit the European Union in the coming weeks, the Government has been ardently engaged with the rest of CARIFORUM in working towards the conclusion of an Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Kingdom that mirrors the acquis of the current agreement with the EU, preserving preferential terms for trade in goods and services.

The Governor-General said that at the level of the United Nations (UN), the Government will, through the mandate given to the Prime Minister by the UN Secretary General, “seek to sensitise and garner the rest of the international community in relation to our collective responsibility to provide funding to address the global impact of climate change”.

Meanwhile, for the legislative year, the Ministry will bring to the Houses of Parliament the UN Security Council Resolution Implementation Act (Amendment), the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act and a Bill to implement the Chemical Weapons Convention and the related UN Security Council Resolution 154.

“Jamaica’s visibility and leadership in international affairs has been magnified over the past three years and the Government will use the momentum of an extremely active 2018 to build even further on the successes achieved,” the Governor-General said.

He stated that engagements will continue at the bilateral, regional and international levels with partners, including and especially the diaspora.

Also, the Ministry will focus on the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals derived from Agenda 2030 and Vision 2030.

The primary objectives are to further Jamaica’s inclusive sustainable economic growth and job creation agenda as well as the promotion of peace and prosperity for peoples across the globe.

In addition, the Government will implement a new foreign affairs management strategy to include the restructuring and strengthening of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters and overseas representational functions.

“The newly constructed office building in downtown Kingston will, undoubtedly, facilitate the Ministry’s improved operational capacity,” the Governor- General said.