Government Signs MOUs with the Republic of Kenya

Story Highlights The Government of Jamaica and the Republic of Kenya together on Monday (August 5) signed agreements to facilitate closer bi-lateral relations.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has welcomed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Jamaica and the Republic of Kenya in the areas of Sports, Culture, and Heritage, Political Consultation and Tourism.

“Our two Governments also welcomed the signing of three MOUs, namely, the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Sport, Culture and Heritage, the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations as well as the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism. We are equally confident that with the signing of these MOUs the relations between our two countries will be strengthened and advanced,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister made the announcements during a joint press conference with His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta after the signing of the MOUs at the Office of the Prime Minister.

In that regard, the Prime Minister stated that he and President Kenyatta agreed that improving trade in goods and services, increasing investments and facilitating the movement of people, was focal during their bilateral discussions.

Further to their bilateral discussions, Prime Minister Holness said the MOUs serve to strengthen the linkage between the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and the Kenyan National Chamber of Commerce.

“During our talks today, we emphasized the significance of international cooperation and partnerships in the effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Of course, the critical issue of Climate Change was also a major part of our discussions. In spite of vast geographic distance and differences, both Jamaica and Kenya have a vested interest in promoting urgent climate action. Once again, we commend Kenya’s leadership in championing these issues at the global level,” said Prime Minister Holness.

President Kenyatta was in Jamaica for a three-day state visit from the 5th to 7th August 2019, as a special guest for Jamaica’s 57th Independence Anniversary Celebrations.

His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta is accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, Her Excellency Margaret Kenyatta and a delegation from the West African nation.

Prime Minister Holness acknowledged the growing relationship between Jamaica and Kenya with the recent appointment of the very first Kenyan High Commissioner to Jamaica.

The President and the First Lady attended the Denbigh Agri-Industrial Show in Clarendon as well as the Grand Gala at the National Stadium on August 6.

The President and his delegation left the island this morning.