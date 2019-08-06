First Lady of Kenya Tours National Gallery

Story Highlights First Lady of Kenya, Her Excellency Margaret Kenyatta, toured the National Gallery of Jamaica’s Summer Exhibition, in downtown Kingston, today (August 6).

Mrs. Kenyattawas accompanied by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

She was introduced to some of the artists whose works are on display in the Gallery’s summer exhibition.

Mrs. Kenyatta also listened to the reasons behind the creation of their individual pieces that depict Jamaica’s history, emancipation and independence, which the nation is currently celebrating.

Prior to her tour of the National Gallery of Jamaica, she visited the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation on August 5, immediately after her arrival.

Mrs. Kenyatta arrived with her husband, President, Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, at the Norman Manley International Airport, on Monday (August 5). The President is on a three-day State visit to the island.

The President and his wife attended a State Dinner hosted by the Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen, at King’s House, last night.

President Kenyatta and his wife will tour the Bob Marley Museum, today (August 6), before attending the Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium.

They will depart the island on August 7.