Government Reviews Long-term National Development Plan

The Government is reviewing the strategic implementation of the country’s long-term National Development Plan – Vision 2030 Jamaica.

Director General for the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, says the review is consequent on the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the country.

Speaking during the PIOJ’s quarterly briefing on Wednesday (November 18), Dr. Henry said revisions are anticipated, not only in the medium-term strategies and the framework/means of implementation, but also the medium-term and long-term 2030 targets.

He advised that the exercise includes the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (ASDGs) being implemented through Vision 2030 Jamaica.

Vision 2030 Jamaica seeks to position the island to achieve developed country status and, in the process make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.

“The Government of Jamaica is treating this as an opportunity for structural changes to support greater levels of social cohesion and accelerated social, economic, environmental and institutional capacity building,” he informed.

The Director General advised that the process of review and revision has commenced with scans of the global and local development environment; damage and loss assessment, and research and review of strategic priorities being undertaken by the PIOJ.

Additionally, Dr. Henry said work is being undertaken by the National COVID-19 Research Group on the effects of the pandemic, forecasted outcomes and impact, and public responses.