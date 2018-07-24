GOJ Committed to Stronger Partnership with Namibia – PM Holness

The Most Hon Andrew Holness Prime Minister of Jamaica with HE Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia and Government officials. + - Photo: OPM Photo The Most Hon Andrew Holness Prime Minister of Jamaica with HE Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia and Government officials. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has underscored Jamaica’s commitment in strengthening its partnership with the South African state of Namibia.

Speaking during bilateral talks yesterday (Monday July 23) with Namibian President His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob, Prime Minister Holness stated that during the years of Namibia’s liberation struggle, the Government of Jamaica considered it a privilege and duty to support the liberation process.

“Today, we must build on these historical ties of friendship and solidarity to forge deeper bonds of cooperation for the well-being and prosperity for both our peoples,” said Prime Minister Holness.



Citing that bilateral relations were similarly strengthened back in 1995 when the then President of Namibia, Sam Nujoma visited Jamaica, Prime Minister Holness said that it is proof of the value and importance of “people to people connections in strengthening the relations between the two countries.”

Prime Minister Holness further stated that Jamaica and Namibia share similar development aspirations which are reflected in the respective vision 2030 plans with specific focus on capacity building for national development.

The Prime Minister noted that in the context where trade and investment are significant drivers of economic growth, he believes it is important for both countries to strengthen ties in those areas.

“It is certainly my hope that this encounter will give impetus to our business and trade relations. I am pleased that our talks today will also set the stage for the pursuit of corporation in urban development as we give priority attention to making our cities human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Indeed, I look forward to the twinning of our capital cities of Kingston and Windhoek and I am happy to note that discussions are at an advanced stage to this end,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness stressed that while Jamaica and Namibia are geographically situated on opposite sides of the globe, they must seek to strengthen corporation at the multilateral level for developing countries to be heard.

“As bilateral partners we must continue to strengthen our collaboration at the multilateral level to give voice of the positions of the developing countries in fora such as the commonwealth, the African, Caribbean, Pacific (states) and the United Nations. We have signed corporation agreements before, we have expressed our solidarity in words. The struggle of liberation has not ended, it has merely taken on a new phase. In this phase of the struggle, you say economic emancipation; we say economic independence as we both seek the pathway to prosperity. I therefore commit my Government and the people of Jamaica to a stronger partnership with Namibia,” declared Prime Minister Holness.