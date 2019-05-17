G-G with Miss Global Contestants Governor General May 17, 2019 Written by: Latonya Linton Photo: Rudranath Fraser Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre), with contestants in the Miss Global Jamaica Beauty Pageant, who visited King’s House on May 17. G-G with Miss Global Contestants JIS News | Presented by: Related G-G Meets with President of Jamaica Red Cross Related Outstanding Jamaicans from Surrey Recognised Related G-G Says Priority Must be Placed on Rescuing Misguided Males Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), offers words of encouragement to contestants in the Miss Global Jamaica Beauty Pageant, during a courtesy call at King’s House on May 17.