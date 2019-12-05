PHOTOS: G-G And UWI Vice Chancellor Hilary Beckles

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), converses with Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, during Tuesday’s (December 3) media launch of activities to mark Reggae Month 2020, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The events will be held throughout February 2020 under the theme ‘Come ketch de Riddim’. Performing in the background is Grammy-winning international dancehall artiste, Sean Paul.

